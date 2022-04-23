West Family Investments Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.