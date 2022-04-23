West Family Investments Inc. Sells 8,523 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.