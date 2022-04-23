West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.