Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

