West Family Investments Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

