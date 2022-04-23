Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.