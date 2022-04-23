The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

