West Family Investments Inc. Sells 5,586 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

