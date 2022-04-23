Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

SBNY opened at $259.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $223.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

