West Family Investments Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 604,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,922,000 after acquiring an additional 325,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.98.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

