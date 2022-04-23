Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

