West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 1,529 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Logitech International by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $65.27 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.