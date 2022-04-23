Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

J stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.