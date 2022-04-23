Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.54 Million Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 224.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

INVZ opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,808.83% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.