Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 51,955 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

