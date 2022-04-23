Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,785 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.