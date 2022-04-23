Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

