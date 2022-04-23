Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $707,373,000 after acquiring an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Shares of AKAM opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.