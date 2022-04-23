Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.39 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

