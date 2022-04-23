Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

COUP opened at $89.48 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.20.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

