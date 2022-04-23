Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.68 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

