Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 58,380 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

RF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

