Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,576 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

