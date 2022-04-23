Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock worth $4,493,712. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

