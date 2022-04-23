Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 376,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

