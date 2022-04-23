Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.27 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

