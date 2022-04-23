Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Generac by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.03 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

