Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.15 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $378.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.81 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.98.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.73.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

