Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,093 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after buying an additional 385,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

