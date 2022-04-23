Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day moving average is $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

