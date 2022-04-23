Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ameren worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

