Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $497,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after buying an additional 563,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 358,484 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,127,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 154,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares during the period.

FPEI opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

