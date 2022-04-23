Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,117 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after acquiring an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

