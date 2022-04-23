Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 312,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

