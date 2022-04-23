Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $517,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.