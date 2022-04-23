Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.34 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

