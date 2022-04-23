Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $515,000 in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 187,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $12.74 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.