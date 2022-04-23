Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,973 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,814. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

