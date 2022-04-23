Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,480.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,529.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,623.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

