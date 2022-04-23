Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

