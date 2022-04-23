2,607 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

