Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $502,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,352,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,543,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

