MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 106.7% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

