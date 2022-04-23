5,916 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

