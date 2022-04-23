Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 251 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,213.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,340.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

