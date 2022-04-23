Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,818 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56.

