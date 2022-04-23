Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $562,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.38 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

