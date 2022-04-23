Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $95.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

