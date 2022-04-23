Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Centene by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 714,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 348,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

