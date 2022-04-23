Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $550,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 44.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2,688.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE X opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.